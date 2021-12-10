Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Biden set to make 1st late-night TV appearance as president

President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State...
President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on the latest developments related to the omicron variant.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting ready for his first late-night TV appearance since taking office.

Biden is set to appear Friday on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with comedian Jimmy Fallon. Biden will appear virtually; the White House didn’t say where he will be when he tapes the segment.

Biden has made two previous appearances on the show. He bantered with Fallon in April 2020, a week before he became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, and in September 2016, toward the end of his eight years as vice president.

Biden is suffering from a steep drop in the polls and has been under pressure to engage more with the media.

He has been trying to improve his standing with the public by traveling around the country to promote a $1 trillion infrastructure law, money that will be used to repair roads and bridges and lay down high-speed internet across the country.

The president also has been trying to rally public support for a separate social welfare and climate bill that has stalled in the Senate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash with serious injury happened Thursday morning on I-16 East between Dean...
GSP investigating serious early-morning crash on I-16 in Savannah
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after woman found dead in car at Candler Hospital
A historic church tied to the civil rights movement was torn down Wednesday just outside of...
Historic Savannah church with ties to the civil rights movement demolished
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case

Latest News

Bodies in bodybags are placed on the side of the road after an accident in Tuxtla Gutierrez,...
53 die in horror crash of truck smuggling migrants in Mexico
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against...
Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
‘It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it’: Clearview Homes residents being forced out
‘It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it’: Clearview Homes residents being forced out
Washington Dept. of Transportation snow plows work on a stretch of eastbound Interstate Highway...
Cold weather US states struggling to hire snowplow drivers