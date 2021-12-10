Bluffton Police address threats at school

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Friday, the Bluffton Police Department addressed a threat at a Beaufort County middle school.

Police say a juvenile has been charged with student threats and malicious injury property against H.E. McCracken Middle School.

That was after a hand written threat was found in the boys bathroom. Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price says there are no other threats they are aware of at this time.

Chief Price also said there will be increased police presence until the investigation is over.

“Anytime a threat is perceived or reported, we automatically increase police presence in those areas. Also, you should know the district has contracted to have armed security there as well. They are not part of the police department but the district is so concerned about student health and welfare that they’ve taken that extra step to provide additional security for the schools,” Chief Price said.

Chief Price wants to remind everyone that each school device has a “see something, say something” app where students, parents, and staff can submit anonymous concerns at any time.

