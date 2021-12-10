Botanical Gardens hosting annual December Nights & Holiday Lights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Christmas tradition has returned in Savannah! The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens is hosting the its annual December Nights & Holiday Lights.

The 2021 event will be drive-thru only from 6 to 9 p.m. on the following dates:

Nov. 26 & 27

Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, and 17-24

Tickets are $25 per vehicle and can be purchased at the entrance gate on Hwy 17. Pre-purchased tickets are good for any night and can only be purchased at the Coastal Gardens Gift Shop during regular business hours.

