Chatham County Police looking for suspect after semi driver shot at on I-95
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating after a semi driver was shot at Friday morning on Interstate 95.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, a man driving a truck reported that he had been shot in the face by the driver of blue Ford Focus around 6:30 a.m. The driver of the truck reported that he had passed the car a few moments earlier and when the car caught up to him, the driver hung out of the window and fired his weapon – striking the driver of the truck in the face.

The victim told police this all occurred while he was driving approximately 70 mph. The victim pulled over at the Love’s Truck Stop in Richmond Hill and called 9-1-1.

Based on the victim’s injuries, police believe at this time that the weapon may be a BB gun. The victim was treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries.

Police are now searching for a blue Ford Focus driven by a black male with corn rows. The vehicle was last seen heading south on I-95.

Anyone with information about this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

