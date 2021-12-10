Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

The iconic KFC 11 herbs and spices firelog is back

The iconic KFC firelog is available now.
The iconic KFC firelog is available now.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting all year for KFC’s iconic 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, wait no more.

You can now grab it exclusively on Walmart.com for about $16.

Besides having the aroma of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken fill your home during the holidays, you could also possibly win what the company calls a “once-in-a-lifetime KFC-themed vacation getaway.”

It will include a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in a 7,000 square foot, three-story luxury log cabin in Kentucky.

The company says to enter the giveaway, you must buy the log, scan the unique QR code on the packaging and then fill out your information.

The deadline to enter is New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash with serious injury happened Thursday morning on I-16 East between Dean...
GSP investigating fatal early-morning crash on I-16 in Savannah
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after woman found dead in car at Candler Hospital
Chatham County Police looking for suspect after semi driver shot at on I-95
Chatham County Police looking for suspect after semi driver shot at on I-95
A historic church tied to the civil rights movement was torn down Wednesday just outside of...
Historic Savannah church with ties to the civil rights movement demolished
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Latest News

A 9-year-old girl was killed and three others students were injured after crash involving...
Man held in California crash that killed girl, injured kids
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden will award Medal of Honor to three US soldiers
Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in...
Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78
CORRECTS TO BODY CAM OF BROOKLYN CENTER POLICE OFFICER JEFFREY SOMMERS, NOT CHAMPLIN POLICE...
GRAPHIC: State questions Potter’s decisions in Daunte Wright arrest
Savannah city council approves 2022 budget
Savannah city council approves 2022 budget