Jamie Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 12-10-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The warm front has stalled near along the Altamaha River resulting in thicker cloud coverage and a huge temperature range: 76° in Alma, 80° in Waycross with upper 50s in Sylvania and Hampton, even just 62° in Statesboro. More scattered showers will persist through the afternoon. I think we should be completely dry before 5:20pm sunset. Temperatures will be tricky through the evening as the front lifts ushering in warmer air. A light jacket may be needed if going out.

Daybreak Saturday temperatures will range from 56° in Statesboro to 60° on Tybee and Hilton Head. Most of Saturday will be dry as a cold front makes its way into Georgia. It’ll be unseasonably warm around 10-15 degrees above normal in the mid 70s to near 80. The record is 83° set in 1971. The cold front will be here Saturday night, likely exiting the coast by daybreak Sunday. There will be a broken line of showers with some isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall totals should be around at tenth to two-tenths of an inch.

Daybreak Saturday will be cloudy with showers in the upper 50s. We should have clearing from west to east with mostly clear skies by noon and highs in the middle 60s and a bit breezy; winds will be out of the north at 10-15mph gusting up to 20mph.

Monday will be seasonably cool with sunshine 44/69. We then begin a steady warming trend through the work week until we reach nearly 80 degrees again next Friday.

MARINE: Tonight...SE winds 5-10kt, Seas 2 ft. Fog after midnight. Saturday...S winds 10-15kt, Seas 2-3 ft. Patchy fog. Sunday...Morning rain. NW winds 10kt becoming N with gusts to 20kt in the afternoon. Seas 2-3 ft. Sunday night....NE winds 10-15kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

