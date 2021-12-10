Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Lawsuit names Curtis Smith in lawsuit involving Murdaugh, Bank of America

Curtis Smith’s name was added to a lawsuit against Bank of America in which lawyers allege that...
Curtis Smith’s name was added to a lawsuit against Bank of America in which lawyers allege that the company bent the rules and ignored banking customs for Murdaugh in connection to an alleged money laundering scheme.(Live/Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Curtis Smith has been named in a lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America.

The lawsuit was filed by the Bland Richter law firm who represents the estate of Gloria Satterfield, Murdaugh’s former housekeeper whose death led to a death settlement which Satterfield’s family says they never received, and prompted a lawsuit implicating Murdaugh in the lost funds.

Smith, who was indicted in a failed suicide-for-hire scheme along with Murdaugh, was added to a lawsuit against Bank of America in which lawyers allege that the company bent the rules and ignored banking customs for Murdaugh in connection to an alleged money laundering scheme.

That suit was filed earlier this week.

The lawsuit states that Murdaugh issued 17 cashier’s checks to Curtis Smith totaling $164,748.76, and separately issued 254 personal checks to Smith totaling $1,825,560.95.

According to the suit, Bank of America should have identified these and other transactions lawyers described as “suspicious,” and claimed that the company made “significant” fees from Murdaugh’s account.

Bank of America released a statement on the suit on Monday:

There is no basis for this lawsuit and we are asking the court to dismiss it. Make no mistake, the wrongdoer here was Mr. Murdaugh, and the diversion of these funds occurred away from Bank of America. We had no knowledge of any theft and followed standard procedures in account openings for a sole proprietor business. Additionally, contrary to what the lawsuit claims, South Carolina law allows sole proprietor businesses to open bank accounts with a Social Security number.

Also on Thursday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the South Carolina State Grand Jury had issued seven indictments consisting of 21 new charges against Murdaugh.

According to the attorney general’s office, these new indictments charge Murdaugh with nine counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of computer crimes, four counts of money laundering and one count of forgery.

The indictments involve alleged schemes to defraud victims of $1,365,440.24, a press release by Wilson stated. Prosecutors say when combined with the State Grand Jury Indictments from November, the alleged total is $6,218,923.33.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash with serious injury happened Thursday morning on I-16 East between Dean...
GSP investigating fatal early-morning crash on I-16 in Savannah
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after woman found dead in car at Candler Hospital
A historic church tied to the civil rights movement was torn down Wednesday just outside of...
Historic Savannah church with ties to the civil rights movement demolished
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash with serious injury happened Thursday morning on I-16 East between Dean...
GSP investigating fatal early-morning crash on I-16 in Savannah
Chatham County Police looking for suspect after semi driver shot at on I-95
Chatham County Police looking for suspect after semi driver shot at on I-95
December Nights & Holiday Lights
Botanical Gardens hosting annual December Nights & Holiday Lights
Botanical Gardens hosting annual December Nights & Holiday Lights
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Friday COVID-19 case numbers in Savannah are trending in the...
Savannah city council approves 2022 budget