Man charged for starting fire at an apartment building in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Arson Investigators have charged a man for starting a fire that displaced five people and damaged an apartment building in Savannah.

Officials say firefighters arrived at an apartment fire in the 200 Block of Montgomery Cross Road around 3:27 p.m. Thursday and discovered a bedroom and its contents on fire in a second floor apartment. The fire was put out quickly, preventing it from spreading beyond the bedroom.

Savannah Fire Arson Investigator Richard Griffin says the fire started when when a 38-year-old man, who lived in the second floor apartment, set fire to a dresser full of his girlfriend’s clothes. He has been charged with criminal damage to property.

The second floor apartment sustained smoke, fire and water damage.

The apartment below sustained water damage.

Five residents were displaced and are being assisted by The Red Cross.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.