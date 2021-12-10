Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Man charged for starting fire at an apartment building in Savannah

Savannah Fire Arson Investigators have charged a man for starting a fire that displaced five...
Savannah Fire Arson Investigators have charged a man for starting a fire that displaced five people and damaged an apartment building in Savannah.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Arson Investigators have charged a man for starting a fire that displaced five people and damaged an apartment building in Savannah.

Officials say firefighters arrived at an apartment fire in the 200 Block of Montgomery Cross Road around 3:27 p.m. Thursday and discovered a bedroom and its contents on fire in a second floor apartment. The fire was put out quickly, preventing it from spreading beyond the bedroom.

Savannah Fire Arson Investigator Richard Griffin says the fire started when when a 38-year-old man, who lived in the second floor apartment, set fire to a dresser full of his girlfriend’s clothes. He has been charged with criminal damage to property.

The second floor apartment sustained smoke, fire and water damage.

The apartment below sustained water damage.

Five residents were displaced and are being assisted by The Red Cross.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash with serious injury happened Thursday morning on I-16 East between Dean...
GSP investigating serious early-morning crash on I-16 in Savannah
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after woman found dead in car at Candler Hospital
A historic church tied to the civil rights movement was torn down Wednesday just outside of...
Historic Savannah church with ties to the civil rights movement demolished
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case

Latest News

‘It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it’: Clearview Homes residents being forced out
‘It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it’: Clearview Homes residents being forced out
Daniel Zeigler
Donating for Daniel
Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he is issuing an executive order barring state agencies from...
McMaster responds to ban bill, calls vaccine mandate disruptive
The city of Beaufort on Thursday announced they have received a grant for a streetscape and...
City of Beaufort awarded $750K grant