Parents launch ‘Brave Heart Foundation’ after son has multiple surgeries, put on transplant list

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s a story we’ve been following since 2016. A Lowcountry child that needed heart surgery before he was even born.

The parents tell us most children with this specific condition don’t live more than six months but Baby Joey has beaten the odds and the parents are launching the “Brave of Heart Foundation” in his name.

“It’s a journey, it’s a journey. And it’s a long journey, but with the help of others it can become easier. And I believe that if you can help somebody then you’re living won’t be in vain,” said Baby Joey’s father Joe Lewis Williams Jr.

We first reported on this family’s situation in 2016, when Baby Joey wasn’t even born yet. Now, the Williams’ son is 5-years-old and has been on the operating table more times than he’s celebrated birthdays.

“Joey has had six open heart surgeries, we’ve been in and out the hospital for long term hospital care,” said Baby Joey’s mother Lakesha Williams.

From the time we caught up with Joey last year, his story has taken another step.

“He has recently been listed on the heart transplant list, so our journey is not over.”

A journey that’s now led them to start a foundation they say will help people going through similar struggles. Things like money for food and other expenses families have to keep up with while also taking care of medical bills.

“We realize that there are families like us that are in need of support, in need of resources.”

For these parents, it’s an emotional full-circle moment bringing meaning to their struggle.

“It is to continue to just shed that... have that light at the end of the tunnel. Knowing that everything we’ve been through it has not been for not but there is a blessing and a silver lining to our experience with Joey.”

