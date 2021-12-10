Sky Cams
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car on Hwy 204(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:23 AM EST
CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol has confirmed the person who was hit on highway 204 Thursday night has died from his injuries.

He was 34 year old Kenneth M. Thompson III from Pennsylvania.

Chatham County Police confirm the crash happened on Highway 204 westbound, just west of Veterans Parkway. Traffic was backed up for miles.

The Georgia State Patrol leads the investigation.

Stick with WTOC for updates as they become available.

