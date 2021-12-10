Pooler woman battling cancer makes special donation to RMHC

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In the midst of the fight of her life, one Pooler woman is sending a powerful message.

The mother of two is currently fighting cancer for the second time in just two years.

“I was diagnosed in 2019 with invasive ductal carcinoma, breast cancer.”

For Alisha Goldbach that diagnosis would just be the beginning.

“Went through four rounds of what’s affectionately called the ‘red devil.’ February of that year I had a mastectomy. Went through 30 rounds of radiation, so I went through two surgeries, three surgeries in 14 days,” Alisha says, “yeah, when you say it out loud it’s a lot.”

Just as life was starting to get back to normal in April of this year Alisha felt a pain in her ribs.

“They ordered a bone scan and it confirmed it was metastatic disease to the bones. So, the pain that I had been feeling, the pain I knew was there, was, yeah,” the cancer had spread to her bones.

While it’s still tough to talk about, there’s one topic that she can’t talk about enough, her kids.

“My oldest his name is Jes he’s 11. My youngest is Liam and he’s four. They’re both empathetic they want so much to be involved.”

So, when Alisha’s gym decided to raise money for her, “initially I resisted and then I thought, ‘you’re giving this to me, I’m going to figure out what to do with it.’”

She saw it a chance to get her kids involved, “so, we took the funds from that and we excessively looked for a PlayStation.”

Once she found it, she turned right around and gave it away.

“I have never seen so many people asking questions like, ‘is this real? I’ve been burned before.’ We’re the Ronald McDonald House I swear it’s right here,” said Ronald McDonald House Charities of Coastal Empire CEO Billy Sorochak.

So why the Ronald McDonald House?

“My nephew was a preemie,” and what Alisha witnessed during that time, she never forgot.

“It’s such an amazing thing for these families that have so much doubt and so much question and so many unknowns, can be here.”

The PS5 is now being auctioned off to raise money for the house.

While Alisha hopes her actions send a message to those in her own home.

“You have to ignite the spark; you have to be the change and I want my kids to be able to see that. I want them to know that they can do this, that you can do this. There’s a lot of excuses, there’s a lot of reasons for why not, but why not?”

Knowing Alisha, and her story, it’s hard to find a why not big enough.

“If you can’t be inspired by spending five minutes with Alisha then I don’t know what makes you get up in the morning,” said Sorochak.

Time for Alisha that may be running out.

“There may be a point in six months where things have spread and I’m bedridden and it’s harder to do things like this so I’m going to do it while I can and I’m going to make sure my kids see it and they’re a part of it.”

Leaving a legacy for her children, and an example of how to live for all of us.

“Being kind isn’t hard, it’s really not. It can go so far. You have no idea what people are going through when you pass by them and when you interact with them and maybe that’s all they needed. Maybe they just needed a hug.”

The auction for the PS5 is going on right now and runs until next Friday December 17 at 11:59pm.

If you’d like to bid on it click here.

