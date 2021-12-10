Savannah city council approves 2022 budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council unanimously approved a $478 million budget for next year.

On Thursday, the city held its final public budget meeting and voted to raise the minimum wage to $15 dollars per hour, make upgrades to the city’s police and fire departments, and put $7 million toward affordable housing.

“If the housing cost more then their rents are more, and that pushes people out, and so it’s why I’m so excited about passing today’s budget and what that represents for us. $7 million into our affordable housing fund, the adoption of our Housing Savannah plan to create 15,000 units of affordable housing each year,” said Mayor Van Johnson. “This is my 18th year in council the most inward facing, community faced, community based budget that I have had to be able to serve on.”

IT IS OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL! Starting on January 1, 2022, #Savannah's minimum wage for our employees will $15.00 an hour! #SavannahStrong #SavannahForward #gapol — Mayor Van Johnson (@MayorJohnsonSAV) December 10, 2021

Mayor Van Johnson says they have to recognize that people need to make ends meet and in doing so they can’t pay employees “poverty wages.”

Mayor Johnson says while creating the budget, they budget for the things that are important. He says he wanted to make sure that the city’s roughly 2,400 employees are the best paid and best treated employees in the state.

Mayor Johnson says this move shows that $7.25 isn’t enough for people to be able to live. He says paying people properly makes the entire community better. Right now, the staff is short about 100 employees and like many places it’s been hard to recruit.

Mayor Johnson says they want to be competitive and lead the local workforce. This pay increase, he says, will impact the budget but it’s manageable especially having the help from federal COVID-19 relief funds. The mayor says he’s hopeful this decision will help other local employers do the same.

“I’m expecting to go to the county and to the school board and to our other employees to say ‘if we did it then you can do it too.’ We don’t have to wait on legislation from the state in order to do the right thing. We recognize that small businesses have a very, very difficult time so they may not be able to make $15 an hour, but do what you can,” said Mayor Johnson.

This minimum wage raise goes into effect on January 1. Mayor Johnson says other employees will also be getting a raise. For those who make less than $50,000 they’ll get their raise January 1. Those who make more than $50,000 will receive their raise on July 1.

The council approved the budget well ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline.

