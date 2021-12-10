Sky Cams
Savannah State University hold fall 2021 commencement

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University officially commissioned its Fall 2021 graduates Friday.

It marks the 199th commencement ceremony with about 300 students walking away with their Master’s, Bachelor’s and Associate degrees.

WTOC spoke with the school’s director of admissions who graduated himself Friday with a Master’s degree.

“To have experienced that first hand is something that is remarkable and now to be a part of an alumni association of individuals who have literally shaken this city and this state and abroad - to now be one of those alums - words can’t describe how I’m feeling right now,” Brian Dawsey said.

This year - the number of guests allowed per student was doubled compared to last year when stricter COVID rules were in effect.

Students and their families were encouraged to wear masks and social distance. The school chose once again to live stream the ceremony for those that couldn’t make it.

