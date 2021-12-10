SC reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest batch of COVID-19 tests revealed a jump in new cases.

DHEC reported 1,466 cases Friday, which included 1,021 confirmed through PCR tests and another 445 detected through rapid tests.

The agency reported 29 new deaths, 23 confirmed and six listed as probable.

The deaths included four in Lowcountry counties. Dorchester County reported one death, Berkeley County reported one probable death and Charleston County reported one confirmed and one probable death.

The results came from 22,250 tests with a positive rate of 5.6%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 929,077 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 742,091 cases detected using PCR tests and 186,986 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 14,375 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 12,435 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,940 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

Since the pandemic began, the state has administered more than 12.7 million COVID tests.







