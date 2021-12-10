Sky Cams
Wreck near mile marker 104 has northbound I-95 moving slowly

Police lights
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A wreck on northbound Interstate 95 has traffic moving slowly Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened near mile marker 104, close to the exit for Pooler Parkway.

Pooler Police confirm two vehicles are involved. They say one car went into the ditch and ended up on its side. The Pooler Fire Department had to help cut someone out of the car.

Drivers from both cars were taken to the hospital. Only one lane is open and traffic is slow.

