Benedictine wins 4A State Championship over Carver-Columbus
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Benedictine Cadets will be bringing home a trophy after beating Carver-Columbus 35-28 in the 4A State Championship.
The Cadets traveled to Atlanta for the game.
