Benedictine wins 4A State Championship over Carver-Columbus

The Benedictine Cadets will be bringing home a trophy after beating Carver-Columbus 35-28 in...
The Benedictine Cadets will be bringing home a trophy after beating Carver-Columbus 35-28 in the 4A State Championship.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Benedictine Cadets will be bringing home a trophy after beating Carver-Columbus 35-28 in the 4A State Championship.

The Cadets traveled to Atlanta for the game.

Highlights and more to come tonight on THE News at 11 with Sports Director Lyndsey Gough.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

