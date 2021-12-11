Benedictine wins 4A State Championship over Carver-Columbus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Benedictine Cadets will be bringing home a trophy after beating Carver-Columbus 35-28 in the 4A State Championship.

The Cadets traveled to Atlanta for the game.

CADETS GET IT DONE! 35-28 the final— the trophy is coming home to Savannah. Live in minutes on @WTOC11 — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) December 10, 2021

Highlights and more to come tonight on THE News at 11 with Sports Director Lyndsey Gough.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.