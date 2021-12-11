Chatham Co. Police investigating crash involving pedestrian
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are investigating a Friday night crash involving a pedestrian along Highway 17.
It happened by the Waffle House near 516. The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.
The driver is being questioned, but has not been charged. Police had to close one lane of northbound traffic as they investigated.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.