Cold front brings in a rain chance tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cold front moves in tonight, bringing a line of showers into our western communities this evening.

These showers will weaken as they move toward the coast during the early hours of Sunday morning. Thankfully, severe weather is not expected!

Sunday Tybee Tides: 1.0′ 9:04AM I 7.0′ 3:06PM I 1.3′ 9:26PM

A few showers could linger near the coast Sunday morning, but sunshine returns by the afternoon! pic.twitter.com/GoywCh7q7l — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 12, 2021

Sunday starts out in the mid 50s with clouds still around, but the front will clear those out with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Sunday will be much cooler compared to Saturday, with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Cooler air filters in behind the front will clear skies leading into Monday.

The work week starts out in the lower 40s for Savannah, we could even see some mid 30s for inland communities. Dry weather takes hold again this week with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. There is just a slim chance for coastal showers during the middle of the week as afternoon highs return to the 70s.

We’ll be watching for another front to move in this coming weekend with 70s sticking around on Saturday afternoon ahead of the front.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

