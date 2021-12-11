Crash on Trask Parkway leaves several injured

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A two-vehicle accident in the Lowcountry left several people injured Friday night.

The Burton Fire District said crews responded to the crash just after 8:30 p.m. on Trask Parkway between the Enmark gas station and the Highway 21 Drive Station in Beaufort.

The female driver of a passenger vehicle was trapped and sustained critical injuries.

Officials say it took firefighters almost 30 minutes to the rescue the driver.

Paramedics worked to stabilize her injures on scene before was transported to the hospital.

The occupants of an SUV, a mother and her children, sustained non-life threatening injuries, and were treated and transported to the hospital.

Traffic was closed for over an hour on Trask Parkway because of this accident.

