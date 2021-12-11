Property owner left to foot the bill after November arson in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah property owner is footing the bill after his building was set on fire less than a month ago. Now, it’s costing him thousands of dollars to repair.

It’s been over two weeks since someone set a motorcycle on fire at George Fuller’s apartment building on E. Anderson Street.

“Once that caught on fire, the whole first and second story the building on fire,” said property owner George Fuller.

Fuller says the damage is estimated around $60,000.

“With historic homes, we have a lot of different trim that has to be replicated,” said Fuller. “It’s not something you can buy at Home Depot. They have to be custom cut and that’s what we’re in the process of doing now.”

The Savannah Fire Department is investigating the incident as an arson. SFD says someone set the cover sitting over the bike to flame. A report from the department says the fire was ignited by a fuel tank or fuel line.

“When it caught on fire, fortunately no one was hurt and that’s what we take away from this,” said Fuller. “Nobody got hurt. Savannah Police Department and the fire department did their job but I think there’s some follow up that needs to be done.”

Fuller says that’s because other fires have been set in the area. He believes fires in areas downtown have received more attention than others.

“Nothing suggests there is any kind of serial arsonist in the downtown area of Savannah,” said Savannah Fire Department Chief Investigator Fred Anderson.

Here’s what he had to say about Fuller’s concern.

“Every fire that comes across our office, we work,” said Chief Anderson. “We follow every lead that we get. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of fires that we just don’t have a lot of leads to work off other than the fire scene. We always depend on public assistance in any way.”

Since November 2021, Savannah Fire has reported five fires that were intentionally set in the city of Savannah.

If you have any information on an arson, contact the Georgia Arson Hotline. You could receive up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction. You can also call Savannah Fire or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.