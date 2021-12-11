WTOC Toys for Tots campaign coming to an end, still a few days left to donate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC and the Marine Corps packed another van full of toys Friday night.

It’s one of our final pushes for this year’s Toys for Tots campaign. Our lobby is packed with toys we’ve been collecting for weeks.

We added even more boxes of toys from the drive Friday. People were dropping off bags of toys and cash so we could go out and buy more toys.

All to make sure kids don’t go without for the holidays.

“This time of year so many people don’t have anything, you know, for Christmas,” said Sherite Thomas who made a donation.

Don’t forget you can still come by WTOC to drop off your toys throughout the weekend. We’re located right off Chatham Parkway. The last day for the toy drive is this Monday so you still have some time to donate.

