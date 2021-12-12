Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Annual Christmas parade returns in Pembroke

Annual Christmas parade returns in Pembroke
Annual Christmas parade returns in Pembroke(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - A holiday tradition returned in Pembroke Saturday after skipping a year because of COVID.

The city’s annual Christmas Market and Parade wrapped up after six hours of celebrations downtown. There were a lot of family activities, crafts, and of course, the big parade.

Some families said they don’t ever remember the turnout being this big.

Families, vendors and entertainment filled a closed off railroad street.

Cars packed every lot and everyone made sure they had a front row seat to the big show.

“I just love the marching band because I just love instruments,” said Attendee James Rawls.

The lighted parade is always the highlight of this holiday tradition that some families have been waiting for.

“All day...when we gonna go, when we gonna go,” said Attendee Erica Reyes.

The parade lasted for about an hour. The floats cruised down Highway 280 in style, but that wasn’t the only thing some kids were looking for.

“Oh yeah...candy would be bussin’,” said Savannah Williams.

The candy, along with the spirit of the holidays, is what gave the city back that “Hallmark movie feeling” they were missing.

Some families said it does feel like a quick return to normal, they say the holidays wouldn’t be the same without community.

“I feel like more people are out this year just because of that,” said Reyes.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Fuller's tenant's motorcycle after it was set on fire.
Property owner left to foot the bill after November arson in Savannah
Harold Hill
Police: Student sexually assaulted at Wayne Co. school
Chatham County Police are investigating a Friday night crash involving a pedestrian along...
Chatham Co. Police investigating crash involving pedestrian
A two-vehicle accident in the Lowcountry left several people injured Friday night.
Crash on Trask Parkway leaves several injured
Chatham County Police looking for suspect after semi driver shot at on I-95
Chatham County Police looking for suspect after semi driver shot at on I-95

Latest News

Hilton Head senior Jaylen Sneed wins South Carolina Mr. Football.
HHI’s Jaylen Sneed wins SC Mr. Football
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
George Fuller's tenant's motorcycle after it was set on fire.
Property owner left to foot the bill after November arson in Savannah