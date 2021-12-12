Annual Christmas parade returns in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - A holiday tradition returned in Pembroke Saturday after skipping a year because of COVID.

The city’s annual Christmas Market and Parade wrapped up after six hours of celebrations downtown. There were a lot of family activities, crafts, and of course, the big parade.

Some families said they don’t ever remember the turnout being this big.

Families, vendors and entertainment filled a closed off railroad street.

Cars packed every lot and everyone made sure they had a front row seat to the big show.

“I just love the marching band because I just love instruments,” said Attendee James Rawls.

The lighted parade is always the highlight of this holiday tradition that some families have been waiting for.

“All day...when we gonna go, when we gonna go,” said Attendee Erica Reyes.

The parade lasted for about an hour. The floats cruised down Highway 280 in style, but that wasn’t the only thing some kids were looking for.

“Oh yeah...candy would be bussin’,” said Savannah Williams.

The candy, along with the spirit of the holidays, is what gave the city back that “Hallmark movie feeling” they were missing.

Some families said it does feel like a quick return to normal, they say the holidays wouldn’t be the same without community.

“I feel like more people are out this year just because of that,” said Reyes.

