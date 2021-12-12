Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Avalanche at Washington state ski resort kills 1, traps 5

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others.

Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle.

The identity of the man who died hasn’t been released, but authorities say he wasn’t breathing after being pulled out of the snow and didn’t survive despite CPR efforts by another skier.

While all of those caught in the avalanche were experienced backcountry skiers, a warning had been issued against skiing in the area, which was just inside the boundaries of Crystal Mountain Resort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Fuller's tenant's motorcycle after it was set on fire.
Property owner left to foot the bill after November arson in Savannah
Harold Hill
Police: Student sexually assaulted at Wayne Co. school
Chatham County Police are investigating a Friday night crash involving a pedestrian along...
Chatham Co. Police investigating crash involving pedestrian
A two-vehicle accident in the Lowcountry left several people injured Friday night.
Crash on Trask Parkway leaves several injured
Chatham County Police looking for suspect after semi driver shot at on I-95
Chatham County Police looking for suspect after semi driver shot at on I-95

Latest News

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses reporters after beating back the recall that...
California governor wants Texas-like law to ban assault guns
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes
State and local officials say dozens are dead after tornadoes are reported in six states this...
Devastation in 6 states after multiple tornadoes
1 dead after avalanche, 5 escape