GSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 80

By Brian Bailey
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to GSP, motorcyclist Frank Ouzts was traveling west on Highway 80, near mile marker 25 around 12 p.m., when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a road sign.

EMS transported him to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

