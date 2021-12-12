Sky Cams
HHI’s Jaylen Sneed wins SC Mr. Football

Hilton Head’s Jaylen Sneed made South Carolina history, becoming the first linebacker to be named South Carolina Mr. Football.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTOC) -Hilton Head’s Jaylen Sneed made South Carolina history, becoming the first linebacker to be named South Carolina Mr. Football.

In nine games this season, Sneed racked up 101 tackles including 8 tackles for loss, 8 quarterback hits and one sack. He also had two blocked punts, two interceptions and a pass breakup.

Sneed also played quarterback for the Seahawks this year due to injuries, throwing for 210 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 810 yards and 11 scores.

He said this honor means a lot to him.

“Knowing that no one from Hilton Head has ever won it before, knowing that I’m the first player, and knowing that all the little kids and knowing that they can win it too.”

His coach, BJ Payne, was happy to see his star bring home the hardware.

“Our area doesn’t usually get the recognition like that, so I think it’s huge for our entire area. Obviously huge for our program to have a Mr. Football, and to know that the recognition is there. You know, supreme, elite player, you know, very well deserved.”

Sneed is committed to play for Notre Dame next season.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

