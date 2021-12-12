Jamie Ertle’s Sunday WX Forecast 12-12-21

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We picked up a tenth of inch of rain from the cold front that swung through overnight into this morning. After reaching 82° Saturday, just one degree shy of a record, we only warmed to 65° this afternoon; the normal high is 64°.

We’ll have a couple of mornings where you may want a coat/jacket. Daybreak Monday 42° with some mid to upper 30s for Statesboro, Baxley, Metter, Ridgeland, and Guyton; there may even be a wind chill time to time with a light northly breeze. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Dry high pressure will become centered across the Carolinas Monday and Tuesday, then become reinforced by more high pressure from the north heading into Wednesday. In general, highs should peak in the mid-upper 60s Monday and Tuesday, then reach the upper 60s/lower 70s Wednesday. Overnight, lows will show a similar trend, dipping into the upper 40s/lower 50s Tuesday morning, followed by low temps remaining a few degrees warmer Wednesday morning.

We could be looking at another 80° day next Saturday with slight chance of showers before our next cold front late Saturday into Sunday.

Keep your eyes to the skies this week, as the Geminid meteor shower will be peaking. Now, the moon will be nearly full, which may hamper viewing, but according to Space.com there are three “windows” of dark skies available between the setting of the waxing gibbous moon and the first light of dawn on the mornings of Dec. 13, 14 and 15. Generally speaking, there will be about 3.5 hours of completely dark skies available on the morning of Dec. 13. This shrinks to 2.5 hours on Dec. 14, and to 1.5 hours by the morning of Dec. 15.

Happy shooting star hunting!

