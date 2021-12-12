Sky Cams
Oregon hires Georgia DC Dan Lanning as head coach

FILE - Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning during warm ups before an NCAA football spring...
FILE - Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning during warm ups before an NCAA football spring G-Day game in Athens, Ga., on April 20, 2019. Oregon has hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as its next head coach, a person involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP, File)(Joshua L. Jones | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(AP) -Oregon hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as head coach Saturday, completing a search for Mario Cristobal’s replacement that took less than a week.

Cristobal was hired away from Oregon by Miami on Monday. Five days later, the Ducks landed on the 35-year-old Lanning, who will be a first-time head coach after spending the last four years at Georgia, the previous three leading one of the best defenses in the country.

No. 3 Georgia has the top-ranked defense in the country this season and will play No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Lanning would stay with the team through its playoff run.

