Pooler PD investigating fatal hit-and-run

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say they found a deceased female around 6:15 a.m. on Pine Barren Road near the El Cheapo gas station.

Officials say they are looking for a gold or silver in color vehicle with damage to the front end and missing windshield wipers.

If you know anything about this incident, call Pooler Police.

