Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Pooler PD investigating fatal hit-and-run

Pooler Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning.
Pooler Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say they found a deceased female around 6:15 a.m. on Pine Barren Road near the El Cheapo gas station.

Officials say they are looking for a gold or silver in color vehicle with damage to the front end and missing windshield wipers.

If you know anything about this incident, call Pooler Police.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Fuller's tenant's motorcycle after it was set on fire.
Property owner left to foot the bill after November arson in Savannah
Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
GSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 80
Harold Hill
Police: Student sexually assaulted at Wayne Co. school
A two-vehicle accident in the Lowcountry left several people injured Friday night.
Crash on Trask Parkway leaves several injured
Chatham County Police are investigating a Friday night crash involving a pedestrian along...
Chatham Co. Police investigating crash involving pedestrian

Latest News

Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
GSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 80
Georgia Capitol
Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles trains more facilitators for Victim Offender Dialogue program
(Source: City of Richmond Hill)
Richmond Hill community gathers for memorial ride to honor Cameron Walters
Annual Christmas parade returns in Pembroke
Annual Christmas parade returns in Pembroke