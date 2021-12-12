Richmond Hill community gathers for memorial ride to honor Cameron Walters

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The VFW Post 660 held its second annual Cameron Walters memorial ride Saturday. Dozens of VFW members came out to honor the fallen service member.

Cameron was killed in a mass shooting at a naval air station in Pensacola Florida two years ago.

In addition, the Chaplain from Pensacola came to the event to lead a moment of silence.

The bikers had a police escort on the ride and stopped at a cemetery to lay a wreath on Walter’s grave. Bikers also stopped at his parents home to put a wreath on their door.

The organizer told WTOC she knew she had to do something when she heard about the tragedy that took his life two years ago.

“When I heard about it I was like we need to do something to honor this young man and how I feel as though this is something good to do to keep his memory alive,” said Fran Bitter.

Bitter hopes to continue this tradition and assist the family in any way she can.

