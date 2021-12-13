Arbery trial defendant’s attorney now representing coalition fighting shelter on Savannah’s westside
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Weeping Time Coalition has announced they’ve hired attorney Kevin Gough to proceed with their case against the City of Savannah and the Salvation Army.
Notably, Gough is also the attorney for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
The Weeping Time Coalition has been fighting to stop plans to build a homeless shelter in West Savannah on what they claim is the former site of the Weeping Time slave auction.
City Council voted to approve the shelter after finding the property was not the same site.
The Coalition is holding a news conference Tuesday morning. WTOC will be there to bring you the latest.
