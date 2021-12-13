Arrest made in downtown Savannah arson investigations, according to Savannah Fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 40-year-old man from Savannah has been arrested for a series of fires in downtown, according to the Savannah Fire Department.

The suspect has been identified as Calvin Frank Robbins.

The arrest comes after an investigation by Savannah Fire’s arson unit with the help of the Savannah Police Department. That arrest happened Monday, Dec. 13, just after 5:45 a.m.

Savannah Fire says an SPD officer recognized Robbins from surveillance footage released to the public.

“We like to throw every resource we can in these investigations. In this particular case, the Savannah Police Department’s involvement - they assisted us with locating Mr. Robbins when we first put him out and we first made our initial contact with him. And one of our officers last night, just recognized him and knew we had a warrant for him and his quick actions allowed him to be taken into custody without any incident,” Savannah Fire Chief Investigator Fred Anderson said.

Robbins is accused of destroying a tour van, a three-wheeled Polaris Slingshot vehicle, and damaging four other vehicles and a porch railing in a series of arsons around the Visitor’s Center parking lot.

The fire department said it could not give any further information, like why the fires were set, because it’s an ongoing investigation.

Savannah Fire says tips from the community also played a huge role leading up to the arrest.

