Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Baby born at 22.5 weeks, weighing 1 lb. makes it home for the holidays

After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece...
After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece was strong enough to go home.(Bryan Health)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Gray News) – A baby girl who was born at just 22.5 weeks and weighed about one pound at birth was recently discharged, making her the youngest-born surviving patient in history at Bryan Health in Nebraska.

Megan Phipps and her boyfriend were pregnant with twins and were expecting a mid-October due date.

According to the hospital, Phipps developed a rare condition in which she grew two uteruses instead of one. She had conceived a baby in both her right and left uterus.

Just over five months into her pregnancy, Phipps went into pre-term labor and delivered baby Reece on June 12.

The hospital said her twin sister, Riley, was born the day before but didn’t survive and died 12 days after she was delivered.

Reece received almost a dozen blood transfusions, a central line for one month and was on a ventilator for 45 days.

According to the hospital, Reece progressed slowly and didn’t have any major complications.

An ornament of a baby in angel wings, holding her big sister’s ashes hung above her crib during her stay.

After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece was strong enough to go home.

She was discharged Nov. 2, weighing a healthy 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

According to the Tiniest Babies Registry at the University of Iowa, Reece is the 26th baby worldwide to be born before 23 weeks’ gestation and survive.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
GSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 80
Pooler Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning.
Pooler PD investigating fatal hit-and-run
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
S.C. dad dies in accident while putting up Christmas lights
A judge set bond Monday morning for Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh along with several...
Judge sets bond for Alex Murdaugh on latest charges
George Fuller's tenant's motorcycle after it was set on fire.
Property owner left to foot the bill after November arson in Savannah

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters at the White House.
As inflation targets family budgets, Biden White House says it has a plan
In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Pathologist: Daunte Wright’s gunshot wound wasn’t survivable
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Hotline coming soon for short-term vacation rental issues on Tybee Island
Breaking news.
USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380M settlement with victims
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Shots fired on Charlotte, NC, high school campus; police responding