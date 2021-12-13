Sky Cams
Barn fire destroys a week’s worth of farmer’s supply(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - A family is devastated after a fire destroyed a week’s worth of their supply.

Bootleg Farm owners were just minutes away when their barn went up in flames. Their freezers, refrigerators and thousands of egg cartons were lost so they’re still trying to figure out what recovery looks like.

“It was like a tin can on fire,” said Richard Cowart, Co-owner of the farm. “It was just burnin’ up.”

The farm is a popular stand at the Forsyth Farmers Market. They missed it that weekend and a delivery of 20 to 42 dozen eggs.

Sitting on 50 acres of land, this has been home to the Cowarts for 30 years. It’s all part of the family’s livelihood and the cause of the fire was undetermined.

“140 dozen eggs. That was 58 chickens we had in the freezer and you know, it was 44 pounds of goat meat, so when you’re not a bookkeeper...when you’re a farmer, that’s challenging,” said Cowart.

Just because the barn went up in flames, doesn’t mean the eggs stopped coming in.

“So Saturday morning the chickens starting laying eggs again and here I am... four refrigerators, five freezers, all burnt up and just not useable,” he said.

The family brought in a temporary egg washing facility, but some of their problems can’t be solved that quickly.

“I’ve already started checking with metal building companies about the building replacement and of course, everyone knows about supply chain issues and things like that. I found nowhere that could even anticipate anything any quicker than 4-7 weeks.”

They’re working through the delays one day at a time.

“You know, they say farming’s in your blood so it’s not something we’re willing just to throw our hands up and say we give up.”

And doing their best to be back out for the farmer’s market next weekend.

“We’ll be up and running again. Bootleg farms will survive.”

