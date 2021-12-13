Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Catalytic converter theft turns deadly in NC

The owner of that car did not want to talk with reporters, but deputies say at some point this...
The owner of that car did not want to talk with reporters, but deputies say at some point this week, a man crawled underneath his car with power tools.(Gray Media)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CNN) - During a reported catalytic converter theft attempt, a man was crushed under the car in North Carolina on Wednesday.

“The homeowner pulls into the driveway, he’s got multiple vehicles in his driveway, and sees basically the lower half of a person sticking out from the front bumper of his Toyota Prius,” James Maye with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

The owner of that car did not want to talk with reporters, but deputies say at some point this week, a man crawled underneath his car with power tools.

“It appears the vehicle had fell down on top of him while he was trying to cut the catalytic converter off of the car,” Maye said.

Deputies say they don’t know how long he had been there, but his wife reported him missing earlier in the day.

“It’s truly sad that this family is going to have to spend Christmas without him just based on his poor decisions,” Maye said.

The medical examiner has not released the victim’s name or their cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
GSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 80
Pooler Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning.
Pooler PD investigating fatal hit-and-run
George Fuller's tenant's motorcycle after it was set on fire.
Property owner left to foot the bill after November arson in Savannah
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car on Hwy 204 has died.
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car on Hwy 204 has died
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN

Latest News

Barn fire destroys a week’s worth of farmer’s supply
Barn fire destroys a week’s worth of farmer’s supply
Annual Christmas parade returns in Pembroke
Annual Christmas parade returns in Pembroke
Barn fire destroys a week’s worth of farmer’s supply
Barn fire destroys a week’s worth of farmer’s supply
Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
GSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 80