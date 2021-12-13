Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Christmas wish granted for 9-year-old battling Leukemia

Coleman Bohannon was given a Christmas he may never forget
Coleman Bohannon's Christmas Wish
Coleman Bohannon's Christmas Wish(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas came early this year for 9-year-old Coleman Bohannon, who has been at the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah getting treatment for leukemia.

Monday he got gifts just for him. But also his family, who make the more than 2-hour drive from Hazlehurst for his treatment multiple days a week.

“We would not be able to do it without them. We wouldn’t,” said Coleman’s dad James.

The gifts came from listeners of 98.7 The River.

“It started with listeners saying, ‘we want to do something for a family, for a charity,’” said Mark Robertson of 98.7.

Sharing Coleman’s Christmas Wish on-air.

A wish that contained some things you can’t find in a store.

One heard by Savannah Police Sgt. Megan Nelson.

“When I heard this story about Coleman and his desire to be a police officer or firefighter when he grew up it kind of hit home. As a parent as an officer, there’s a lot of things there.”

So, Sgt. Nelson rallied the troops, of all kinds.

When Coleman went outside the hospital Monday, well, the gifts just kept coming.

Although the gifts are nice, there were two things Coleman couldn’t wait to do.

“I ain’t never been in a firetruck or a police car.”

Trying his hat as a firefighter, and quickly getting the hang of life as a police officer.

A day Coleman will never forget.

“I’ve got so much more than I ever have and I’m so thankful for that. This is going to be the best Christmas ever.”

But of all the gifts given out there’s one his parents may cherish more than any other.

“At least for this one day he’s not sick. He’s not sick today,” said James.

The gift, of hope.

“If you ever want to see a miracle comes to this parking lot and sit for one day and just watch what comes in and out,” said James and Lisa.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
GSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 80
Pooler Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning.
Pooler PD investigating fatal hit-and-run
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
S.C. dad dies in accident while putting up Christmas lights
A judge set bond Monday morning for Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh along with several...
Judge sets bond for Alex Murdaugh on latest charges
George Fuller's tenant's motorcycle after it was set on fire.
Property owner left to foot the bill after November arson in Savannah

Latest News

Toys for Tots
WTOC Toys for Tots campaign ends Monday
WTOC Toys for Tots campaign coming to an end, still a few days left to donate
WTOC Toys for Tots campaign coming to an end, still a few days left to donate
PS5 Auction RMHC
Pooler woman battling cancer makes special donation to RMHC
It’s a story we’ve been following since 2016. A Lowcountry child that needed heart surgery...
Parents launch ‘Brave Heart Foundation’ after son has multiple surgeries, put on transplant list