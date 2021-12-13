Sky Cams
Cool start to the work week!

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a cool start across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry!

Cooler air continues to filter in behind this weekend’s cold front, leading to mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s around Savannah at daybreak. Temperatures rebound to the lower 60s by lunchtime with some clouds around, along with a light northerly breeze.

Temperatures drop back into the 50s by dinnertime, after topping out in the mid to upper 60s Monday afternoon.

Monday Tybee Tides: 7.3′ 3:31AM I 1.5′ 10:05AM I 6.8′ 3:58PM

Dry weather and a gradual warmup build in through the work week. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday with afternoon highs near 70 degrees. There is just a slim chance for coastal showers during the middle of the week as afternoon highs hold in the mid 70s away from the coastline.

We’ll be watching for another front to move in this coming weekend with 70s sticking around on Saturday afternoon ahead of the front. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain will be during the second half of Saturday into Sunday morning. Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

