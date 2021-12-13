Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

CTE results of former NFL player, accused of killing 6 in SC, to be released Tuesday

Phillip Adams is the man investigators said shot and killed six people in Rock Hill last April.
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own life.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Officials are expected to release the results of brain tests done on former NFL player Phillip Adams.

Adams is the man investigators said shot and killed six people in Rock Hill last April. The York County coroner will hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss the findings.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Adams killed Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, two of their grandchildren, and two HVAC workers who happened to be at the Lesslies’ home that day.

Adams then took his own life, according to investigators.

WBTV’s partners at the Rock Hill Herald report Adams’ family gave permission to conduct a CTE test.

It’s a brain disease brought on by repetitive brain trauma and has been diagnosed in several former NFL players after their deaths.

Related coverage:

Who was Phillip Adams? Shocked friends of ex-NFL player speak after SC mass shooting

SC shooting suspect, former NFL player Phillip Adams will undergo CTE brain test

Adams had at least two concussions during his time with the NFL. The condition does not have a cure and it can only be diagnosed posthumously.

Adams, 32, grew up in Rock Hill, played football at SC State and then was with several NFL teams over six seasons from 2010 to 2015.

He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL draft.

Adams played in the league for six seasons as a cornerback, starting 11 games and playing in 78. His last season was 2015.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitemarsh restaurant owner killed in motorcycle crash
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
S.C. dad dies in accident while putting up Christmas lights
Calvin Robbins
Arrest made in downtown Savannah arson investigations, according to Savannah Fire
Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
GSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 80
A judge set bond Monday morning for Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh along with several...
Judge sets bond for Alex Murdaugh on latest charges

Latest News

Two people were taken to the hospital after crash Monday night on Ogeechee Road near the...
2 taken to hospital after crash on Ogeechee Rd.
Port of Savannah
Man sentenced for export violation at Port of Savannah
Arrest made in downtown Savannah arson investigations, according to Savannah Fire
Arrest made in downtown Savannah arson investigations, according to Savannah Fire
William "Roddie" Bryan listens to opening statements in the trial of Greg McMichael and his...
Jan. 7 sentencing set for men convicted in Arbery killing
South Carolina’s Education Oversight Committee is encouraging the state to use sales-tax...
Recommendations for SC’s education sales tax aimed at getting schools back on track after COVID-disrupted years