Groundbreaking held for Grant Center Gymnasium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a groundbreaking years in the making.

Monday, city and community leaders met in west Savannah for a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on the brand new Grant Center Gymnasium. Savannah City leaders say building the new gym will help in the effort to more evenly distribute recreational facilities across the entire city.

“We recognized and realized unfortunately that the west side of Savannah did not have, and the city did not own a full-size regulation basketball court. And so, we wanted to make sure we righted that,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

The new $4.5 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax-funded facility will sit next to the Moses Jackson Center, creating a recreational and community complex. It will also keep the name of the building it’s replacing, named after Clarence “Blue” Grant.

Several of Grant’s family members were on hand for Monday’s groundbreaking.

“He really loved the neighborhood. Fellwood homes was his home,” said Debborah Suggs, a niece of Clarence Grant.

Grant’s niece says her uncle, a long-time proponent of youth sports on Savannah’s west side, would be elated to see the new rec space coming to benefit those living in the community he loved.

“I know God is looking over us on today, the sun is shining and it’s beautiful...and I don’t think he would have it no other way,” Suggs said.

The city says the current Grant Center will be converted to storage once the new one is finished. And the new Grant Center is expected to be finished around the fourth quarter of next year.

