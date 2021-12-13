Hotline coming soon for short-term vacation rental issues on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island is getting ready to roll out a short-term vacation rental hotline number for residents to use if there are problem properties.

Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen says the hotline will serve as a go-between for the person calling in a complaint and the code enforcement officers or police.

Gillen says the hotline will be used for things like noise complaints and parking issues. These are just some of the typical complaints people have when it comes to the STVRs.

The hotline is a 24/7 service. People can choose to remain anonymous or not.

The call center will take down the complaint and immediately contact code enforcement and police. Gillen says at that point, code enforcement and police will determine what response will be needed.

Gillen says the hotline service is paid for through the STVR fees.

“You pick up the phone and it’ll have an automated system that’ll help you select what type of problem it is and then it’ll put you in touch with an actual person in a call center. They’ll then take the address and get any additional information you want to give. The system will also ask if you’d like a call back. So, in 30 minutes or an hour you would get a call back from the automated system to see if the problem has been rectified and if it has not you can log another complaint,” Gillen said.

Gillen says the hotline will be given out to the public within the next week. He says there will be a website rolled out at the same time where people can also report complaints.

