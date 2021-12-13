Sky Cams
Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 12-13-2021

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a cold start, 34° in Statesboro, we’ve warmed a good 25-30 degrees with some cities even reaching 70° including Jesup and Richmond Hill. We’ll have mostly clear skies through 5:21pm sunset with a temperature of 64°.

Daybreak Tuesday: 43° with mostly sunny skies, some upper 30s for Metter, Statesboro, Guyton, Ridgeland and perhaps Baxley. Clouds start to increase throughout the afternoon especially along the coast, and a coastal trough is going to try to bring some showers to Brunswick, Darien, Shellman Bluff, Jesup, but the rest of us will remain dry with highs just at and on the other side of 70°.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds 43-50 to start the day with highs right around 70° except for the immediate coast; upper 60s.

Temperatures will be warmer than normal, especially on Friday and Saturday with highs nearing and reaching 80°. Next cold front comes Saturday evening into Sunday morning much like this past weekend with some moisture but everyone will get rain. Temperatures look like they back off next week with a more “Christmas” feel...we shall see.

Keep your eyes to the skies this week, as the Geminid meteor shower will be peaking. Now, the moon will be nearly full, which may hamper viewing, but according to Space.com there are three “windows” of dark skies available between the setting of the waxing gibbous moon and the first light of dawn on the mornings of Dec. 13, 14 and 15. Generally speaking, there will be about 3.5 hours of completely dark skies available on the morning of Dec. 13. This shrinks to 2.5 hours on Dec. 14, and to 1.5 hours by the morning of Dec. 15.

Happy shooting star hunting!

JErtle

