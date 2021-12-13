Sky Cams
Savannah Police discuss perceived increase in pedestrian-involved crashes

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three pedestrians hit by cars in three days around Chatham County.

One of those was a deadly hit and run in Pooler on Friday.

The Savannah Police Department says they’re noticing either pedestrians not following the rules of the road or drivers not paying attention.

SPD said in the past year, there have been 46 crashes resulting in serious injuries and 7 of those involved pedestrians. He said these numbers are slightly higher than normal, but they’re close to the average.

Lt. Torrance Garvin said it’s especially important during the holidays with more people in town, to be aware.

“What we really want to do is makes sure the motorists and pedestrians are safe. We want to make sure everyone gets to their destination in a safe manner but the way you do that is pay attention to each other,” Lt. Garvin said.

Lt. Garvin said the department is working with traffic engineers to make sure crosswalks are clearly marked for pedestrians and drivers. But what the community can do is pay attention to signs on the roads and people trying to cross the street.

The Savannah Police Department also wants to remind people that Georgia is a hands-free state so you shouldn’t be texting or on the phone while driving.

