SCAD earns 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has earned accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) once again.

The SACSCOC awarded SCAD a 10-year affirmation of its accreditation after a three-year review process. According to SCAD, the process included reviews by off-site and on-site committees, the SACSCOC Committees on Compliance and Reports, standing committees of the SACSCOC Board of Trustees, the SACSCOC Executive Council, and a final review and decision by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees.

At the December 2021 SACSCOC meeting, the commission officially announced the full-term reaffirmation of SCAD’s accreditation.

It’s the second consecutive decade of accreditation without recommendations, according to SCAD.

More information about accreditation and process can be read below from SCAD:

