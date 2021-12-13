Thunderbolt caps short-term vacation rentals

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - The Town of Thunderbolt recently passed an ordinance to regulate the number of short-term vacation rentals.

The town administrator said he hopes the ordinance will bring a good balance to the community.

“I think the fear was, ‘I’ve got 3 or 4 on this block and I’m afraid that I will never know anybody in this neighborhood or who should I be looking out for for help,” said Thunderbolt Town Administrator Bob Milie said.

Milie says the town never had an ordinance for short-term vacation rentals until now.

“Council is trying to ensure that the residents of the community feel that the identity of Thunderbolt is not going to be lost.”

The STVR ordinance will now cap the number of STVRs at 70. Milie says this ordinance provides a good balance. It still helps the town economically while not overcrowding the neighborhoods with rentals.

“Short-term rentals are already here, are already operating, and they do bring a benefit in some ways. Anyone that is already operating and can show they’re already operating a short-term rental will be given priority towards that cap of 70.”

Milie says about 50 percent of the homes in the town are rentals. This includes both short-term and long-term rentals. The ordinance, however, only pertains to STVR properties. Milie says this is for the welfare of the town.

“Things like SPLOST or LOST, Local Options Sales Tax, or certain grants are based not only on your square mileage but on your residents. Short-term rental homes are not counted towards that.”

Millie says the ordinance will also help the town keep track of the rentals since people will now have to register and pay a fee to have a rental.

Milie says since the ordinance passed this month, they’ve already received positive feedback from residents. He says the ordinance can be modified as needed and it’ll go into effect in the next 90 days.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.