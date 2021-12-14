2 taken to hospital after crash on Ogeechee Rd.
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation continues after a crash involving two cars and a camper sent two people to the hospital Monday night.
Chatham County Police tell us just before 7 p.m., one car hit another car and the second car hit a camper on Ogeechee Road northbound near the Berwick Shopping Center.
Police say two people suffered minor injuries.
