Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

2 taken to hospital after crash on Ogeechee Rd.

Two people were taken to the hospital after crash Monday night on Ogeechee Road near the...
Two people were taken to the hospital after crash Monday night on Ogeechee Road near the Berwick Shopping Center.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation continues after a crash involving two cars and a camper sent two people to the hospital Monday night.

Chatham County Police tell us just before 7 p.m., one car hit another car and the second car hit a camper on Ogeechee Road northbound near the Berwick Shopping Center.

Police say two people suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitemarsh restaurant owner killed in motorcycle crash
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
S.C. dad dies in accident while putting up Christmas lights
Calvin Robbins
Arrest made in downtown Savannah arson investigations, according to Savannah Fire
Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
GSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 80
A judge set bond Monday morning for Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh along with several...
Judge sets bond for Alex Murdaugh on latest charges

Latest News

Georgia gas prices drop 3 cents over last week
Police lights
Wreck near mile marker 104 has northbound I-95 moving slowly
A two-vehicle crash with serious injury happened Thursday morning on I-16 East between Dean...
GSP investigating fatal early-morning crash on I-16 in Savannah
(source: WTOC)
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on US 278 in Beaufort Co.