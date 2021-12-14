All aboard the Savannah Santa Train

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids and parents alike can climb aboard a journey into Christmas nostalgia as a Savannah holiday tradition returns.

The Savannah Santa Train will depart every 20 minutes at the Georgia State Railroad Museum on Dec. 18. Admission to the event includes a ride on the train as well as other activities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seats on the train are limited and everyone is strongly encouraged to reserve a seat.

“If you want to get on the train, make sure you go on our website and purchase tickets for Santa Train because you can choose your ride time,” Coastal Heritage Society’s Director of Interpretation Emily Beck said. “If you end up not doing that, you can certainly show up and there could be rides available or there may not be. You can still purchase a ticket to participate in all of the other activities and we’ll have a lot of stuff going on.”

In addition to a ride on the diesel locomotive, guests can enjoy a variety of holiday-themed programs, arts and crafts, entertainment and a visit with Santa. The event is hosted each year by Georgia State Railroad Museum and Savannah Children’s Museum, both operated by Coastal Heritage Society. Organizers have added new community partners and some new features as well.

For more information on the Savannah Santa Train and to register for a seat on the train, go to https://shop.chsgeorgia.org/Events.aspx.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.