Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

All aboard the Savannah Santa Train

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids and parents alike can climb aboard a journey into Christmas nostalgia as a Savannah holiday tradition returns.

The Savannah Santa Train will depart every 20 minutes at the Georgia State Railroad Museum on Dec. 18. Admission to the event includes a ride on the train as well as other activities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seats on the train are limited and everyone is strongly encouraged to reserve a seat.

“If you want to get on the train, make sure you go on our website and purchase tickets for Santa Train because you can choose your ride time,” Coastal Heritage Society’s Director of Interpretation Emily Beck said. “If you end up not doing that, you can certainly show up and there could be rides available or there may not be. You can still purchase a ticket to participate in all of the other activities and we’ll have a lot of stuff going on.”

In addition to a ride on the diesel locomotive, guests can enjoy a variety of holiday-themed programs, arts and crafts, entertainment and a visit with Santa. The event is hosted each year by Georgia State Railroad Museum and Savannah Children’s Museum, both operated by Coastal Heritage Society. Organizers have added new community partners and some new features as well.

For more information on the Savannah Santa Train and to register for a seat on the train, go to https://shop.chsgeorgia.org/Events.aspx.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitemarsh restaurant owner killed in motorcycle crash
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
S.C. dad dies in accident while putting up Christmas lights
Calvin Robbins
Arrest made in downtown Savannah arson investigations, according to Savannah Fire
Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
GSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 80
A judge set bond Monday morning for Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh along with several...
Judge sets bond for Alex Murdaugh on latest charges

Latest News

Savannah Ballet Theatre will present its annual performance of "The Nutcracker."
Savannah Ballet Theatre to present ‘The Nutcracker’
Savannah Santa Train set for this weekend
Savannah Santa Train set for this weekend
Savannah Ballet Theatre to present ‘The Nutcracker’
Savannah Ballet Theatre to present ‘The Nutcracker’
Day center opens in Savannah to assist homeless population