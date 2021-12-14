Beaufort Co. pedestrian killed, Burton Fire seeing more cars on the roadways

BEAUFLRT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy Lowcountry highway last week. It’s the second pedestrian death on that same road in the last two months.

WTOC spoke with the Burton Fire District about this and they say it’s a very concerning trend that can’t just be blamed on the rising number of vehicles on the roads out in Beaufort County.

“This year we’ve had more pedestrians struck than we’ve ever had, to include the most serious injuries and fatalities. So that’s an alarming trend for us where we can’t just simply say ‘well more vehicles means more accidents,’ people are getting more injured in these wrecks,” said Capt. Daniel Byrne, Community Support Officer Burton Fire District.

A person walking on US 21 was killed by tractor trailer in Paris Island Gateway last week. But that’s just 1 of the deaths in Burton so far in 2021. This most recent incident and the others, all with a common theme.

“We’ve had three pedestrians struck by vehicles that have resulted in a fatality this year - two on Paris island gateway, one on Trask Parkway. The one thing they have in common is they all occurred after hours.”

Byrne says limiting these accidents starts with the drivers on roads like this one.

“People need to take accountability when they get behind the wheel of a vehicle, so put on your seatbelt, put down your phone and for that time when you’re behind the wheel of your vehicle you really need to drive defensively and be alert to what’s going on around you. It takes one second for somebody to step off the curb or a vehicle to pull out and we’re going to have a traffic accident.”

He says pedestrians have a role to play too. Byrne says if you’re going to go for a walk or bike ride at night, it’s best to wear bright reflective colors. And even says if you have someone in your life who loves exercising at night, a vest would be a great Christmas present.

