CCPD raise concerns over increasing road rage incidents

By Sean Evans
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police Department leaders are sharing their concern over a disturbing rising number of cases of road rage throughout the county.

Here’s an alarming stat CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley shared with us today.

There have been more than five times as many road rage incidents this year compared to last.

CCPD officers have investigated 16 road rage cases in 2021, where drivers have either brandished or actually fired a gun at another driver.

It’s an issue Chief Hadley first brought to the attention of County Commissioners back in July.

And Chatham County Police officers have responded to two different road rage incidents in less than a week. One last Friday when someone shot a BB gun at a truck driver on I-95, and another just last night in a Walmart parking lot where someone pointed a gun at another driver that took their parking spot.

Chief Hadley warns situations like that can escalate quickly, and even turn deadly.

“It’s concerning for us. Certainly someone could pull a weapon back, fire at them if they feel threatened. I mean, your mind could run one hundred different directions on some negative outcomes that could come from that,” Chief Hadley said.

Chief Hadley says if you are on the receiving end of a road rage incident to call 911 and try not to react or put yourself in danger.

