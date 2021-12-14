Chipotle, Five Guys coming to Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Two new fast food restaurants will be coming to the city of Beaufort.

Many people have been wondering what will fill out Beaufort Plaza off Boundary Street. Burger and burrito lovers rejoice, because Five Guys and Chipotle are on their way.

City leaders are excited for the continued plaza development and say it only means good things for Beaufort.

“It’s never a bad thing for people who want to make an economic investment in our city and I think it speaks to the economy we have here, it speaks to the confidence folks have that this is going to continue to be a place that’s economically viable,” said Mayor Stephen Murray.

Vo This is an area along Boundary Street where the city has spent a lot of money on roadway upgrades. The mayor says people have been asking for more options, and he’s glad to see the city’s 32 million dollar investment in this area’s infrastructure, pay off.

“Our hope was with that public sector investment, you would start to see private sector investment follow suit to really shape that corridor to be more of a gateway to our city and something that we all can be proud of.”

The city says this will be the first time either a Chipotle or Five Guys will be in the area and they are expected to open in the Fall of 2022.

