Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Chipotle, Five Guys coming to Beaufort

Two new fast food restaurants will be coming to the city of Beaufort.
Two new fast food restaurants will be coming to the city of Beaufort.(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Two new fast food restaurants will be coming to the city of Beaufort.

Many people have been wondering what will fill out Beaufort Plaza off Boundary Street. Burger and burrito lovers rejoice, because Five Guys and Chipotle are on their way.

City leaders are excited for the continued plaza development and say it only means good things for Beaufort.

“It’s never a bad thing for people who want to make an economic investment in our city and I think it speaks to the economy we have here, it speaks to the confidence folks have that this is going to continue to be a place that’s economically viable,” said Mayor Stephen Murray.

Vo This is an area along Boundary Street where the city has spent a lot of money on roadway upgrades. The mayor says people have been asking for more options, and he’s glad to see the city’s 32 million dollar investment in this area’s infrastructure, pay off.

“Our hope was with that public sector investment, you would start to see private sector investment follow suit to really shape that corridor to be more of a gateway to our city and something that we all can be proud of.”

The city says this will be the first time either a Chipotle or Five Guys will be in the area and they are expected to open in the Fall of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitemarsh restaurant owner killed in motorcycle crash
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
S.C. dad dies in accident while putting up Christmas lights
Calvin Robbins
Arrest made in downtown Savannah arson investigations, according to Savannah Fire
Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
GSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 80
A judge set bond Monday morning for Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh along with several...
Judge sets bond for Alex Murdaugh on latest charges

Latest News

Attorney Kevin Gough speaks-out for the first time on-camera since we found out he’s taking-on...
CCPD raise concerns over increasing road rage incidents
Because of crime in Savannah, the group fighting to stop a homeless shelter from being built...
Weeping Time Coalition, Attorney Kevin Gough discuss lawsuit against City of Savannah
Beaufort Co. pedestrian killed, Burton Fire seeing more cars on the roadways
Beaufort Co. pedestrian killed, Burton Fire seeing more cars on the roadways
Statesboro leaders work on rules for liquor by container sales