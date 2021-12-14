Construction firm donates holiday meal packages to families in need

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction firm gives back to the community during the holiday season.

Tuesday, the Dewitt Tilton Group donated $1,000 to the Backpacks of Love Program in Richmond Hill.

They also put together 25 special holiday meal packages. It’s for children and families in need so they can have lunch and dinner over the holidays when they are out of school.

Ham, turkey and canned fruits and vegetables were all included inside of them. The president of the Dewitt Tilton Group, Chris Tilton, says its all about giving during Christmas.

“To know you’re out here and helping these children over the holidays and making an impact. The children of our generation are so impacted at the age they are and to make a slight difference is a great help that we can hopefully spread throughout the world and make this a better place,” Tilton said.

This is the third year that the Dewitt Tilton Group has supported the Backpacks of Love program.

