Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Construction firm donates holiday meal packages to families in need

A construction firm gives back to the community during the holiday season.
A construction firm gives back to the community during the holiday season.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction firm gives back to the community during the holiday season.

Tuesday, the Dewitt Tilton Group donated $1,000 to the Backpacks of Love Program in Richmond Hill.

They also put together 25 special holiday meal packages. It’s for children and families in need so they can have lunch and dinner over the holidays when they are out of school.

Ham, turkey and canned fruits and vegetables were all included inside of them. The president of the Dewitt Tilton Group, Chris Tilton, says its all about giving during Christmas.

“To know you’re out here and helping these children over the holidays and making an impact. The children of our generation are so impacted at the age they are and to make a slight difference is a great help that we can hopefully spread throughout the world and make this a better place,” Tilton said.

This is the third year that the Dewitt Tilton Group has supported the Backpacks of Love program.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitemarsh restaurant owner killed in motorcycle crash
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
S.C. dad dies in accident while putting up Christmas lights
Calvin Robbins
Arrest made in downtown Savannah arson investigations, according to Savannah Fire
Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
GSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 80
A judge set bond Monday morning for Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh along with several...
Judge sets bond for Alex Murdaugh on latest charges

Latest News

A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy Lowcountry highway last week. It’s the second...
SCAD, Savannah officials celebrate opening of workforce housing
The Savannah Santa Train will depart every 20 minutes at the Georgia State Railroad Museum.
All aboard the Savannah Santa Train
Savannah Ballet Theatre will present its annual performance of "The Nutcracker."
Savannah Ballet Theatre to present ‘The Nutcracker’
Savannah Santa Train set for this weekend
Savannah Santa Train set for this weekend