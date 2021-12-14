Decatur fire kills 5, including mother and 2 children

DECATUR - Authorities say five people — including two children — have been killed in a house fire outside Atlanta.

DeKalb County fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels says the blaze began early Tuesday in the county just east of Atlanta.

Daniels says 10 people were inside the home when the fire began around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

He said that five people were able to escape. At least four were reported injured.

Daniels says the home was almost fully engulfed by flames when fire crews arrived.

About 30 rescuers worked to extinguish the fire along Janet Lane.

From reports by The Associated Press

